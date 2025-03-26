Chaos on NXT; 'Shield 2.0' Darkstate witness 3 top WWE stars take each other out

'Shield 2.0' Darkstate showed up on NXT tonight. They witnessed three top WWE stars take each other out.

Things got heated between Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans tonight on the black and silver brand. Darkstate first showed up at Vengeance Day 2025 and attacked Fraxiom, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura. They made an even bigger impact later on in the night when they laid out Oba Femi. Since the group didn't have a name at the time, they were compared to The Shield since they had a similar look and attacked people randomly. They were even unofficially called 'Shield 2.0.'

Over the next few weeks, this group wreaked havoc on NXT. Last week, they took out Tony D'Angelo and then showed up again later in the night when Oba Femi confronted Trick Williams. Je'Von Evans came out to warn them, but this resulted in a brawl between all three men. Darkstate just stood by and watched it happen.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Oba Femi attacked Je'Von Evans during his match against Lexis King. This faction showed up again, but they stood in the crowd. Trick also came out and attacked Evans before he brawled with Femi. This group just stood by and watched in amusement.

It will be interesting to see whether this group will cause more chaos later on in the night.

