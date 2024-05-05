Chaotic finish to WWE Women’s Championship match at Backlash France

Bayley put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against longtime friend Naomi and young stalwart Tiffany Stratton at Backlash France. However, the match witnessed a chaotic finish.

The red-hot crowd at the LDLC Arena helped elevate this fast-paced action-packed title contest. There were enough moments for each of the superstars to shine, especially Stratton.

The WWE Universe has already opined of late that they don't mind if the company decides to put the strap on Tiffany. She even nearly sealed the deal in the closing moments of the Triple Threat match, hitting an Alabama Slam on her opponents on the commentary table.

Naomi and Bayley reversed Tiffany Stratton's attempt at hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on them and then teamed up for a brief moment to hit Stratton with the Dudley Death Drop made famous by the Dudley Boys.

This opened the doors for Naomi and Bayley to go at it, but the fight abruptly ended when the former attempted a roll-up on the champion, only for the latter to counter it with a pinfall of her own for the victory. Bayley's reign as Women's Champion continues.

Judging by the overwhelmingly positive reaction Tiffany Stratton got from the live crowd in France, it's not out of the realm of possibility the 25-year-old WWE star will be the one to eventually dethrone The Role Model.