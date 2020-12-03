The role of a referee in pro wrestling goes under the radar, and their work is mostly appreciated by those that are in the business. One of WWE's most experienced referees presently is Charles Robinson, who is the senior referee on WWE SmackDown. Robinson was a recent guest on After the Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his time in WCW and the transition to WWE, among many things.

Robinson stated that WWE was well organized compared to WCW, as he revealed that there were a lot of changes in WCW before, during, and after the show. The senior referee emphatically said that his "home" is WWE and not WCW.

Charles Robinson narrates hilarious joke played on him by the WWE referees and The Rock

Robinson narrated an incident that happened to him in WWE at the start of his WWE career. He revealed that the WWE referees used to play practical jokes on him, one of which involved The Rock.

"The guys (referees), they were playing cards. I never learnt to play cards, I was just not good at it. For some reason I had a cup of water in my hand, and I think it was Jack Doan (former WWE referee) who said something to me and acted like I was going to throw water on him. And he goes, 'he won't do that, he's the new guy here'. So I throw the water on him, all the referees, they take me to a chair, tape my mouth shut, they take my finger in a position that should... only the middle finger showing, then they put a sign on me that says, 'The Rock, who?'. They pushed me up in the chair to meet The Rock that way."

Graves asked Robinson The Rock's reaction to this hilarious incident. He said that The Rock made his trademark eyebrow raise:

"He does this whole thing with his eyebrow, I don't know if you know this, he did that to me."

I had so much fun doing this. @WWEGraves is amazing as a host https://t.co/Vtc1KddkPu — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) December 2, 2020

Robinson said it was great fun learning from the referees in WWE when he made the switch from WCW.

Please H/T Sportskeeda and After The Bell if you use any of the quotes