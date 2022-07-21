Released WWE star opens up on what he learned from Kurt Angle

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently spoke about his run with Kurt Angle as part of "Team Angle" during his time in the company.

The veteran star joined hands with Shelton Benjamin and Kurt to form "Team Angle". The faction emerged as a formidable force on the blue brand back in 2003 as Angle captured the WWE Championship while Benjamin and Haas were the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Speaking with PWMania in an exclusive interview, Haas spoke about the learnings from his time spent with the Hall of Famer. He mentioned that he rarely went on the road with Angle, but still managed to pick up a lot about timing and in-ring psychology from the Olympic gold medallist.

He also credited Four Hoursemen member Arn Anderson for teaching him a lot.

"We never really rode in the car with him. We probably learned more from Arn. But we did learn about timing whenever we tagged with Kurt. We also learned a lot from Eddie Guerrero," said Haas.

Charlie Haas had some advice for the current crop of WWE Superstars

During the same interview, the wrestling veteran spoke about the current generation of talent relying too much on flashy moves. The 50-year-old pointed out how the late great Macho Man Randy Savage would break down the entire match on paper and then memorize the spots.

"Something that I notice nowadays is that guys do move after move after move, but they don’t focus as much as the stuff in between. Something that I learned from watching Macho Man is that he used to write down pages of moves and then memorize them. Shelton was like, 'They memorized all this?' You need to move the crowd up and bring them back down. Don’t just do moves, moves, moves." (H/T PWMania.com)

He advised new talent to capture the imagination of the fans rather than going for one high spot after the other.

Do you think Team Angle is one of the most underrated tandems in the history of WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

