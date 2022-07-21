Released superstar feels Vince McMahon was "more approachable" during his time in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently spoke about some of his memorable run-ins with former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Haas had a long in-ring career with WWE. His first stint lasted from 2000-2005 where he worked in several singles and tag team matchups. His most memorable team-up came when he became part of "Team Angle" alongside Shelton Benjamin and Kurt Angle.

The 50-year-old superstar had a second run with the company in 2006-2010 where he reunited with Shelton and formed the "World's Greatest Tag Team."

In an exclusive interview with PWMania, Haas spoke about his interactions with Mr. McMahon. He recalled drinking wine with the boss during their trip to Iraq. He also mentioned that Vince was more open and approachable to talent back then compared to what he is today.

"Yeah, he liked Shelton and I. We had good conversations when we went over to Iraq and we drank wine together. He was more approachable than he is now; at least that’s what Shelton tells me. If something’s going on, you need to schedule a meeting with him," said Haas.(H/T PWMania)

Vince McMahon is the subject of several investigations

The former WWE Chairman has been in the headlines over the last few weeks. On June 17, the company released a joint public notice that a Special Committee of Board Members had been appointed to investigate the alleged misconduct by Mr. McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

Since then, the Wall Street Journal came out with a report that Vince had paid off $12 million to four women in hush money over the years to suppress some allegations around sexual misconduct.

The news has been a PR nightmare for WWE and Vince immediately stepped back from his role as Chairman and CEO, allowing Stephanie McMahon to take his place as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company.

