"I really wish it would have been a WrestleMania match" - Charlie Hass heaps praise on Royal Rumble encounter

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Hass said he would have loved to see Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley compete at WrestleMania.

Lesnar and Lashley competed in a dream match at this year's Royal Rumble. After interference from Roman Reigns, The All Mighty took the victory and became the new WWE Champion. And in a shocking turn of events, Paul Heyman turned against Lesnar, handing the WWE title to The Tribal Chief to be used as a weapon against The Beast Incarnate.

Charlie Hass was recently in conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. The former Team Angle member expressed his pleasure in seeing two top wrestlers locking horns.

“I think it’s great. I really wish it would have been a WrestleMania match. But they’ve got another direction they’re going, and I think they’ll come back to it. Finally, you got to see two great wrestlers that were really tough in the octagon going at it, and it was good to see. It’s been a long time coming," said Hass. (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Brock Lesnar will compete for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar is one of five competitors who will be locked inside the chamber in a bid to win the WWE title.

After his defeat at the Royal Rumble, Lesnar walked into the 30-man Rumble match as the final entrant. He went on to win the match and book his place at WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns.

Eyeing a "Champion vs. Champion" encounter at WrestleMania, the Beast Incarnate then registered himself in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match on the following episode of RAW. WWE's premium live event Elimination Chamber is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on February 19th, 2022.

Should Lesnar claim victory in the chamber, he will begin his seventh reign with the WWE Championship and set up a title vs title match in the main event of this year's WrestleMania. But in order to do that, he must defeat the likes of Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and, of course, current champ Bobby Lashley.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will win the Elimination Chamber match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell