"Charlotte" - Bayley sends a message ahead of WWE RAW

Bayley had a busy weekend representing WWE at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in her hometown of San Francisco, California. She delivered a message to her followers ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

Ad

The Role Model was invited by the NBA to participate in the All-Star Celebrity Game along with other famous people, such as Druski, Kai Cenat, Shaboozey, Rome Flynn, and former pro basketball players. She was unable to get a bucket and barely played during the game.

The former WWE Women's Champion returned on Sunday to watch the NBA All-Star Game. She then shared a message on her way to Charlotte, North Carolina, for Monday's edition of RAW at Spectrum Center. She also incorporated an image of her luggage.

Ad

Trending

"Last stop. RAW is WAR. Charlotte," the WWE Superstar wrote on her Instagram Story.

Bayley shared this on her Instagram Story (Photo source: @itsmebayley on Instagram)

It was a busy weekend for The Role Model, who took her nephew to the All-Star Game on Sunday. She even got close to Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, who went to check on his wife, Ayesha, who was sitting near the WWE Superstar.

Ad

Before the event, Bayley made the cross-country trip from San Francisco on Friday to Washington, D.C., on Saturday for Vengeance Day 2025. She failed to win the NXT Women's Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match before flying back home in another five-hour flight.

Bayley recalls main event match against Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Respect

Bayley and Sasha Banks made history at NXT TakeOver: Respect in 2015 when they headlined the event. It was the first-ever women's match to close a major WWE event.

Ad

On the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, The Role Model recalled what it was like to work with Banks, who is now in AEW as Mercedes Mone, back then. She also explained how special their main event match was.

"To be able to do that with her, make history, and just Hunter [Triple H] making it like special, like he made us feel special, putting it on that show (…) calling us early to get there that day and just making us feel like it was important and making us feel like we deserved it," the former Damage CTRL member said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ad

The match was for the NXT Women's Championship and was fought under the 30-minute Iron Woman stipulation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback