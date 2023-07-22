Charlotte Flair accuses 41-year-old veteran of fear and sneak attacks; promises "receipt" in the future

WWE star Charlotte Flair claimed Asuka was in for a beating at SummerSlam.

Flair went to war with IYO SKY this week on SmackDown. After a long battle, she finally picked up the win with Natural Selection. However, Asuka interrupted the celebrations and laid her out, sending a strong message before the triple threat match at SummerSlam.

Cathy Kelley caught up with The Queen after SmackDown. Charlotte claimed that Asuka's sneak attack proved that she feared losing the title to the 14-time champ. Flair mentioned that The Empress of Tomorrow should have thanked her for saving her from successive Money in the Bank cash-ins rather than hitting German Suplexes.

"The only thing that tonight proved is that Asuka is scared. She knows that the only way to get me down is from sneak attacks. This is what like two weeks in a row now. IYO put up a brave fight. She's lucky to have the briefcase but I think that Asuka should be thanking me for saving her from two attempted cash-ins where she almost lost. So it shouldn't have been a German tonight, it should've been a 'Thank you, Charlotte. I still have my title because of you.' But she'll get her receipt when it's time for SummerSlam." [From 0:55 - 1:30]

Charlotte Flair is 5-0 at SummerSlam

The Queen has a stellar record at SummerSlam. She is undefeated in all her appearances at the biggest event of the SummerSlam. In fact, Charlotte Flair is tied with the Ultimate Warrior at 5-0.

In her SummerSlam debut, The Queen, as part of Team P.C.B., defeated Team Bella and Team B.A.D. Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks at SummerSlam 2016, then beat Becky Lynch and Carmella in a triple-threat match at the same event in 2018.

She took down another great, Trish Stratus, at SummerSlam 2019. At SummerSlam 2021, she emerged victorious in another triple threat match against Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley.

Taking down Charlotte Flair as she gears up to face Bianca Belair and Asuka in another triple-threat match at this year's SummerSlam will be an arduous task.

