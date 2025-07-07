Charlotte Flair admits things got "super personal, extremely heated," with popular WWE star ahead of major show

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair had a confession about her recent feud with a current popular star. Flair and Tiffany Stratton's feud got extremely personal on The Road to WrestleMania 41.
The Queen won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match and A LOT of fans weren't happy one bit. The WWE Universe has been heavily against Charlotte getting opportunities one after the other for years on end now.
Charlotte Flair then challenged Tiffany Stratton to a WWE Women's Title match at The Show of Shows. The two female stars exchanged heated words on the road to 'Mania, including a controversial SmackDown segment where Flair seemed genuinely angry.
On The Takedown on SI, Flair opened up about her feud with Stratton, and here's what she had to say:
“I think the match was everything that it needed to be. It definitely got super personal, extremely heated going into WrestleMania,” she said. “The personal story and how physical it was, the elaborate entrances, we both had our own unique entrance. I thought she showed up and showed out. I thought it was great.” [H/T - SI]
Charlotte Flair had always been Tiffany Stratton's dream match
Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton appeared on the OneFall podcast and talked about her WWE Women's Title match against Flair. Here's what she said:
“Yeah, I think this match doesn’t even, it doesn’t even start with the past six weeks. It doesn’t even start with her winning the Royal Rumble and her picking me. I think it starts with she’s the reason why I got into wrestling. She is who I looked up to, who I saw on my TV screen, who I idolized, and I had it already set in my mind that she is a dream match of mine, even before I got signed to WWE.” [H/T - Fightful]
In the end, Tiffany was the one who had the last laugh. She beat Charlotte Flair on The Grandest Stage of Them All to retain her title.
