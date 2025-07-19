Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss get odd new name on WWE SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 19, 2025 01:51 GMT
The team is working together (Credit: WWE.com)
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have become one of the more well-loved teams on WWE SmackDown at this time. They have become one of the most popular stars on the show in recent years.

Charlotte Flair and Bliss got a chance to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions at Evolution. They were one of four teams competing for the tag titles, with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defending the belts. Sol Ruca and Zaria were the other stars competing on the night, as was the well-oiled team, the Kabuki Warriors.

Of all the teams, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss seemed the most reluctant. The Queen had avoided agreeing to team up for quite some time, saying that she didn't want to be friends. Alexa Bliss finally got her to agree, saying that they were not friends after all, but that they'd be teaming together nonetheless.

While they lost at Evolution, they managed to get Adam Pearce to hand them another title shot at SummerSlam. They will be competing again. On SmackDown, Joe Tessitore referred to them as the "We're not Friends" team. On both their T-shirts, they had the same "We're not Friends" name.

In an odd twist, those words have become the team's new name.

It remains to be seen if they can win the belts at SummerSlam.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
