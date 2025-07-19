Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss get odd new name on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have become one of the more well-loved teams on WWE SmackDown at this time. They have become one of the most popular stars on the show in recent years.Charlotte Flair and Bliss got a chance to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions at Evolution. They were one of four teams competing for the tag titles, with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defending the belts. Sol Ruca and Zaria were the other stars competing on the night, as was the well-oiled team, the Kabuki Warriors.Of all the teams, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss seemed the most reluctant. The Queen had avoided agreeing to team up for quite some time, saying that she didn't want to be friends. Alexa Bliss finally got her to agree, saying that they were not friends after all, but that they'd be teaming together nonetheless.While they lost at Evolution, they managed to get Adam Pearce to hand them another title shot at SummerSlam. They will be competing again. On SmackDown, Joe Tessitore referred to them as the &quot;We're not Friends&quot; team. On both their T-shirts, they had the same &quot;We're not Friends&quot; name.In an odd twist, those words have become the team's new name.It remains to be seen if they can win the belts at SummerSlam.