Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss officially handed new name on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were part of a backstage segment this week on SmackDown and the duo were approached by NXT's Zaria and Sol Ruca. The duo has been pushing for a title match for several weeks, and as part of the exchange, Zaria referred to the two women as &quot;ChaLexa&quot; which could now be the name that they opt to go by moving forward. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are two of WWE's biggest stars so they haven't yet committed to a name as a team. While they seemed to like the frienemies format for their relationship in their early days in the company, it seems that they have actually become friends now and could be looking to use a new name.The name is a blend of both women's names, but it does use Charlotte Flair's name first, which could become a topic for an argument, given the recent issues between the two women when it comes to a potential name. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Sol Ruca and ZariaFlair and Bliss were part of an interesting backstage segment this week where it was finally decided that, despite dodging a match against Zaria and Ruca for several weeks, they would finally give them a match. It wasn't decided when the match would take place, even though it isn't expected to be part of tomorrow's Crown Jewel, instead it's likely that it will take place when WWE returns to the states for next week's SmackDown. Zaria and Sol Ruca have become a popular team in their own right and have even wrestled on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks. It seems that WWE is finally pulling the trigger on the team, who have already become firm fan favorites in NXT.