Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss officially handed new name on WWE SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 10, 2025 18:39 GMT
Charlotte and Alexa have a new name (image via WWE)
Charlotte and Alexa have a new name (image via WWE)

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were part of a backstage segment this week on SmackDown and the duo were approached by NXT's Zaria and Sol Ruca.

Ad

The duo has been pushing for a title match for several weeks, and as part of the exchange, Zaria referred to the two women as "ChaLexa" which could now be the name that they opt to go by moving forward.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are two of WWE's biggest stars so they haven't yet committed to a name as a team.

While they seemed to like the frienemies format for their relationship in their early days in the company, it seems that they have actually become friends now and could be looking to use a new name.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

The name is a blend of both women's names, but it does use Charlotte Flair's name first, which could become a topic for an argument, given the recent issues between the two women when it comes to a potential name.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Sol Ruca and Zaria

Flair and Bliss were part of an interesting backstage segment this week where it was finally decided that, despite dodging a match against Zaria and Ruca for several weeks, they would finally give them a match.

Ad

It wasn't decided when the match would take place, even though it isn't expected to be part of tomorrow's Crown Jewel, instead it's likely that it will take place when WWE returns to the states for next week's SmackDown.

Zaria and Sol Ruca have become a popular team in their own right and have even wrestled on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks. It seems that WWE is finally pulling the trigger on the team, who have already become firm fan favorites in NXT.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications