Charlotte Flair announces new stipulation added to Women's Royal Rumble match 

Charlotte Flair will enter the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend as the SmackDown Women's Champion, but it appears that The Queen will not be getting the WrestleMania main event that she pitched.

Flair revealed that her motivation for entering the match was that she would be able to challenge the RAW Women's Champion in a Champion vs Champion match at WWE's showcase in April, but it appears that this is no longer the case.

This week on SmackDown, Flair noted that if she was victorious, the rules had now changed, and she would instead be able to name her own challenger.

This means that Flair can pick whoever she wants to share the ring with at WrestleMania.

Does this open the door to a Ronda Rousey return at The Royal Rumble?

Knowing that Charlotte Flair won't be looking across to RAW for her WrestleMania match leads to the assumption that Becky Lynch's match has already been planned.

The Man steps up to the challenge of Doudrop this weekend at The Royal Rumble, but rumors suggest that Ronda Rousey could be in town. The Baddest Woman on the planet is only in town for one reason, and it is the RAW Women's Champion.

Lynch is the only woman who was able to defeat Rousey as part of her stint in the company, and she took that Championship following the feat.

Rousey vs Becky Lynch is the only possible women's match to headline this year's WrestleMania. Since Maryse was able to return and wrestle a match four months after giving birth, there is a chance that Rousey could also be up to the challenge.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rousey gave birth to her daughter back in September, but the former UFC Champion has already noted on her Instagram that she is back in the gym.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha