Charlotte Flair announces that she will be an entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble match

In a backstage interview, Charlotte Flair has just announced that she will be competing in the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble. Flair joins Nia Jax, who has also claimed to be taking a spot in the popular annual match.

In the video clip, Charlotte Flair discussed the advice that she would give to this year's competitors, before moving on to her own announcement:

"The advice I would give to the women is don't listen to the critics. Last year I wasn't a favorite to win, and you know what I did, I defied the odds and I won the Royal Rumble in 2020."

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion then continued:

"That's why I'm going to declare myself for the 2021 Royal Rumble, and defy the odds again"

Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Royal Rumble

After leaving the 2019 Royal Rumble as a runner-up when she was the final competitor to be eliminated by Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair appeared to up her game for the 2020 match.

In the 2020 Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair entered at No. 17 and instantly established herself as a force to reckoned with. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion eliminated Bianca Belair, who up until the entrance of The Queen had been dominating and scored a record number of eliminations, seemingly with ease.

The final two of the women's 2020 Royal Rumble were Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler. Flair managed to save herself from going over the top rope while simultaneously pulling Baszler over them to win.

Flair went on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.