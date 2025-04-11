Charlotte Flair answers about retirement

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 11, 2025 04:36 GMT
Charlotte Flair has now answered a statement about retirement. She's made her feelings clear.

Flair is heading into WrestleMania 41 weekend and is determined to be the champion at the end of it. Her feud with Tiffany Stratton shows she's ready to bury her opponent to stand out from the crowd and show herself as special. It has resulted in a lot more interest surrounding the feud now.

A fan sent Charlotte Flair a message saying it was time for her to retire.

"Hey Charlotte go check your door, I think retirement is knocking!"
Seeing that the fan had said that it was time for her to retire, Flair immediately hit back and decided to roast them. She not only said that she was not retiring but that the one that was knocking was not retirement but the fan's mother because they wanted to be Charlotte's fourth spouse.

Charlotte Flair didn't hold back from referring to her number of divorces, clearly willing to use what had been a weakness before as a strength to further give herself a boost before WrestleMania.

"I think it’s your mom; she’s trying to be #4," she responded.

The star is not looking to retire anytime soon. She has a goal to break her father's record for most titles wins and she's going after it, starting with WrestleMania.

