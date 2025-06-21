Charlotte Flair attacked after defeating former champion; unexpected superstar comes to her rescue on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair was involved in a match against Chelsea Green on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. She got ambushed after the bout, and the person who came out to save her was Alexa Bliss, surprisingly.

The Queen challenged The Hot Mess to a match during a backstage segment on the show, and it was made official. Little Miss Bliss challenged the latter first, but Flair said she wanted to make Green tap out because she would've been in the Queen of the Ring finals had Alba Fyre tapped out sooner last week.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion distracted Charlotte Flair after the bell rang, and Chelsea Green immediately took down her opponent. The Queen delivered a kick to both Secret Hervice members and hit Green with a crossbody off the top rope.

Piper Niven, who was also at ringside, distracted the referee, allowing Alba Fyre to attack Charlotte Flair. Chelsea Green hit a Rough Ryder and got a two-count. The Queen took down her opponent with a handspring clothesline and booted Fyre off the apron. Chelsea performed another Rough Ryder and removed her protective mask.

She tried to go for her finisher, but Flair nailed her with a spear and forced Green to tap out to the Figure Eight. The Secret Hervice attacked Charlotte after the match, and Alexa Bliss came out to help the 14-time women's champion. She nailed Chelsea Green with the Abigail DDT.

