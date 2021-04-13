Charlotte Flair makes a huge statement on her RAW return

Charlotte Flair made her return to Monday Night RAW tonight to address the WWE Universe and the rest of the women's division. The Queen made it clear to the world that she was unhappy about not being involved in WrestleMania 37.

Flair was out of action for at least a month after she tested positive for COVID-19, which made WWE change title plans for WrestleMania 37, as she was Asuka's original challenger.

The 13-time women's champion made an emphatic return to television and made a huge statement tonight, putting the entire Women's Division on notice.

Charlotte shared her thoughts about the division, claiming that many women were happy that she was absent from the Show of Shows.

She claimed they were happy to finally have an opportunity at WrestleMania, but she would then inform them that she was the "opportunity."

"I AM the opportunity!"



An irate @MsCharlotteWWE takes issue with not being a part of #WrestleMania on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/gritdWEY77 — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021

Charlotte Flair called out a number of superstars in the women's division, including Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax. She even gave her opinion on the RAW Women's Championship match that took place at WrestleMania between Rhea Ripley and Asuka.

She essentially called Asuka a coward for refusing to acknowledge her original challenge for the RAW Women's title back in March, and then proceeded to call Rhea Ripley the biggest snake in the locker room.

What is next for Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair may feel she was cheated out of a championship match at WrestleMania. However, it will only be a matter of time before she finds herself in the title picture once again. Especially considering the talent and resume she brings along with her.

Advertisement

Fans can expect to see The Queen issue a challenge to the new RAW Women's Champion in the coming weeks, possibly leading to a rematch between the two.

Triple H says Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania match is just about ‘good storytelling’ https://t.co/jUYps9ko4d pic.twitter.com/HgCXOX0imO — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) February 17, 2020

Flair made it clear in her return that she is tired of being referred to as someone who takes opportunities away from others, but still strongly believes that she has not been given the respect that she deserves.

Perhaps she will get that respect once she enters the ring with Rhea Ripley and attempts to take the title.