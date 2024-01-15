Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch no longer the 4 horsewomen of NXT? Photo of current WWE stars surfaces online

WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell recently uploaded an interesting picture of herself alongside Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Roxanne Perez depicting the four horsewomen of the wrestling industry.

The four horsewomen of the women's division – Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley – have contributed to the industry from the very beginning of their respective careers. These wrestlers were the pillars of the women's division of the industry, helping immensely in the growth of women athletes inside the squared circle.

Taking to social media, Hartwell recently uploaded a series of photos wishing her real-life friend, Cora Jade on her birthday. In the same series, she also uploaded a group photo alongside Jade, Perez, and Jayne, depicting themselves as the four horsewomen of NXT.

Check out a screengrab of Indi Hartwell's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair had previously spoken about her favourite moments with the four horsewomen

SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair had previously opened up about her top favourite moments with the four horsewomen of the industry.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling, The EST of WWE mentioned how all the four horsewomen brings out the best in her in different ways.

Belair detailed how Bayley had introduced her to the WWE Universe for the very first time, while Sasha Banks had helped her bring out the best in herself during a bout. She further emphasized how Lynch taught her to never give up, and Charlotte Flair had made her understand how to put herself on top.

Belair said, "They all bring something very different out of me. You know, Bayley was the person who really introduced me to the WWE Universe in the beginning. Getting into Hell in a Cell with Bayley really pulled out my tenacity. Getting in the ring with Sasha Banks, I mean, we had a historic match that won an ESPY. So she brings the best out of me. Getting in the ring with Becky Lynch, I think she brings something out of me that people haven't seen before."

It would be exciting to see if the newly formed group of four women can be as legendary as the four horsewomen of the industry.

