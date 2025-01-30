Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, & Alexa Bliss returning to WWE needs to happen, says veteran; company needs it desperately

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE for quite some time now, but a veteran thinks that, along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, the company is in need of stars. He addressed it on his recent podcast.

Former WWE writer and industry veteran Vince Russo joined EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone for the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge’s The Wrestling Outlaws. The veteran writer discussed what’s been happening with the company negotiating with Alexa Bliss about a new contract ahead of her potential return. While she was supposed to return earlier, plans have now reportedly been shelved until they reach an agreement.

Russo talked about how WWE needed stars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss more than they needed the company. He spoke of the fall in viewership between episodes of RAW on Netflix and said that WWE needed to keep injecting these stars back into the programming, and their returns would get views. He said that he felt the company needed their returns desperately to increase interest in the shows and would space them out.

On the other hand, the industry veteran said that Alexa Bliss had several things to consider regarding her return, such as the fact that she was already rich and married to a rock star. She’s also had a baby and enjoys being a mother. Thus, he’s unsure if she will return unless she gets what she wants.

“If I’m in the shoes of Alexa Bliss, or Charlotte Flair, or Becky… they are going to have to stagger these stars because they are going to keep needing some type of injections to pop a number. I mean they are going to need to do that. It’s a combination of a lot of things for her like EC3 said. She’s got money, she’s married to a rock star. She’s home being a mom, and we know she enjoys that,” Russo said. (4:46 - 5:17)

The coming weeks should reveal more about Bliss’ return, but in the meantime, at least according to Vince Russo, the company desperately needs the stars' injections to increase interest in the product. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is returning to the Royal Rumble, but Becky Lynch's return date has not been revealed.

