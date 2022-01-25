Charlotte Flair and top female WWE Superstar to be at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia; Roman Reigns and three others advertised

Top WWE Superstars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are among the few names advertised for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which will take place next month in Saudi Arabia.

The latest Premium Live Event to take place in the Middle Eastern country is Elimination Chamber, which has previously been held only in the US. The Greatest Royal Rumble, Crown Jewel and Super ShowDown are the three shows that have taken place in Saudi Arabia.

WWE is currently advertising six names for next month's show. Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, former Universal and WWE Champion Seth Rollins, former Champion Bobby Lashley and Mansoor are scheduled to be at the event.

The Jeddah Super Dome will host the Elimination Chamber, which will be the first time that a Premium Live Event will take place at the venue.

Royal Rumble storylines could play out at WWE Elimination Chamber

This weekend's Royal Rumble show could set off new storylines on the road to WrestleMania 38. Roman Reigns will put his title on the line against his former friend Seth Rollins, while Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will finally battle it out in the long-awaited dream match.

The company could run back both matches at next month's pay-per-view, while the winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may have also decided on whom he wants to face at The Show of Shows by Elimination Chamber. That storyline could also be used in the Saudi Arabian show.

The last show in Saudi Arabia had two women's matches - Zelina Vega vs Doudrop in the Queen's Crown finals, and Becky Lynch facing Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Title.

With Lynch and Flair both advertised for the Saudi show, both women's singles Titles could be defended at next month's WWE Premium Live Event.

