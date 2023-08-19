Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair defeat top team tonight on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair defeated a top team tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Ever since its inception, Damage CTRL has been a floundering faction. Bayley had multiple chances at the RAW Women's Championship but came up short each time. However, their fate changed recently at SummerSlam.

Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair competed in a triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship at the Premium Live Event. After a hard-fought battle, Belair was able to pick up the victory. However, Belair's night worsened when IYO SKY came out and successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Following that match, Belair and Flair seemed to seek revenge against Damage CTRL when they faced off tonight on SmackDown. Both teams put on a pretty decent match. Ultimately, Belair was able to put away Bayley after hitting the KOD to get the win for her team.

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair's mutual respect for each was enough for them to coexist to defeat the team of IYO SKY and Bayley. It remains to be seen what this win means for the WWE Women's Title picture.

