Ronda Rousey destroyed in parking lot brawl to close SmackDown

Things are heating up between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair ahead of their bout at WrestleMania. After Rousey forced the latter to tap out in the ring last week, The Queen had the advantage this week.

The two WrestleMania opponents brawled in the parking lot to end SmackDown. Flair, however, walked away from the skirmish unscathed while Rousey was left lying on the ground.

WWE agents attempted to break up the fight, but the women would not let that happen. Rousey was thrown onto the hood of a car as Flair wrenched back on her neck.

The heated fight stemmed from their ongoing rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania. The two met in the ring for a promo segment that did not get physical. That obviously changed during the concluding segment.

The SmackDown brawl is a call back to the history between the two women.

During the build-up to WrestleMania 35, Flair, Rousey, and Becky Lynch had a similar fight backstage. It spilled into the parking area, with all three women leaving in handcuffs.

Flair also got the last laugh then as she hit Rousey with a knee before the police car took off with Rousey and Lynch in the back.

This year's match came with Rousey claiming that she'd be the first person to tap Flair out. She forced her to tap out to an ankle lock last week. The Queen had previously said The Baddest Woman on the Planet was a one-trick pony when it came to submissions.

Submissions may be crucial during their match at WrestleMania. But with an emphasis on that aspect, it will be hard to make both women look strong. A clean win would be the easiest outcome in the match.

However, due to each woman's stature in the company, the contest might utilize a controversial finish. Their last one-on-one encounter ended in a disqualification after Flair attacked Rousey with a Kendo stick.

Nonetheless, there are still a few weeks before the Show of Shows. What type of encounter should fans expect next week on SmackDown? Stay tuned to find out!

