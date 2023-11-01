Charlotte Flair breaks character following her match with 33-year-old top WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently broke character as she reacted to her match with IYO SKY.

At the recent WWE Live Event held in Glasgow, Scotland, several great matches were on the card, including the match of Flair against The Genius of the Sky. The Damage CTRL member successfully retained her WWE Women's Championship against The Queen. SKY is now scheduled to face Bianca Belair at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where she will put her championship on the line.

Following IYO's massive victory at the event, her stablemate, Bayley, took to social media to appreciate the former's performance.

"Proud to say that @Iyo_SkyWWE vs @MsCharlotteWWE was the only title match on this SD UK loop, and in my opinion, stole the show. Even more proud that Iyo is STILL your @WWE Womens Champion!!!!!!!!!!!!! On to #CrownJewel #IyosEra," wrote Bayley.

Responding to Bayley's post, The Queen was seen breaking character as she reacted with a teary-eyed emoji.

Check out Charlotte Flair's reaction below:

Molly Holly heaped praise on WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly recently heaped praise on SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair.

While speaking in an interview on Wrestling Inc, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of The Queen as she called the latter a 'perfectionist.' Molly Holly added that Charlotte can make her opponent look strong inside the squared circle.

"She eats, sleeps, breathes this business. The wrestling is her life. She is a perfectionist. I have had very few conversations about anything other than how she can be better, even though she's already one of the best. And so I think one of the reasons why I may have mentioned her in the past is just that I know that she could make me look better than I really am, and I need all the help I can get," Holly said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Charlotte Flair in the near future.

