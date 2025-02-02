Charlotte Flair breaks silence after huge botch during immediate Royal Rumble win

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE at tonight's Royal Rumble and immediately suffered a massive botch. The star has addressed the match and talked about the botch too.

When she first entered the match, she was wearing her robe. The star tried to take it off before she could get in the ring. However, she found herself in trouble as her arms were stuck and the robe was not coming off. Charlotte Flair confirmed this and said that it had actually caused her an issue.

"When I came out tonight, you guys, I couldn't get my robe off."
"I had to rip it off," she confessed later during the interview, talking about how the robe was stopping her from starting the match.

She went on to address her return as well, breaking silence about her win. She said that when she was injured, she knew that she could not go out this way.

“I can’t go out this way. It made me realise how far I’d come.”

She ended by saying that she was coming for "all the gold" as well.

Charlotte Flair entered at No. 27 and had her own pyro, with her return coming after more than a year away from the ring. The star had a big showing and in the end, it was her, Nia Jax, and Roxanne Perez. Charlotte won by first throwing Jax out, and in the end, dumping Roxanne out as well, to end the match once and for all, and win the bout.

Now, she will be heading to WrestleMania for a huge title match.

Edited by Debottam Saha
