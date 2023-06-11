Charlotte Flair breaks silence after immediately getting another title shot following WWE return

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has finally reacted to fans' anger over her latest title opportunity.

The Queen made her unexpected return to WWE TV on the latest edition of SmackDown. She then challenged her former rival Asuka for her new Women's title belt, much to the disappointment of many fans. Ultimately, Flair was granted the title opportunity, and Wrestling Twitter wasn't pleased.

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter soon after to break her silence over getting an immediate title opportunity following her comeback. Her first tweet featured a Face With Sunglasses emoji.

Here's what she said in her second tweet:

"why are you complaining, you should be thanking me 😘 #YoureWelcome #SmackDown."

Charlotte Flair finds it odd that fans complain about her status on the main roster

Charlotte feuded with Rhea Ripley on the road to WrestleMania 39. She had a classic encounter with The Nightmare at The Show of Shows and ended up losing her SmackDown Women's title. The Queen then went on a hiatus and finally made her return to SmackDown last night.

Charlotte Flair is aware that many fans are upset over her standing on the main roster. Here's how she responded to those fans while speaking with The Daytona Beach News Journal:

"I always find it so odd. Isn’t that what you want as a performer? If you’re a football team, you want to be at the Super Bowl, right? I don’t understand the criticism over that. Why wouldn’t you want to be a champion?” [H/T The Datona Beach News Journal]

Flair is one of the most decorated champions in the history of pro wrestling. She is currently a 17-time champion in WWE (including her Women's Tag Team Championship run with Asuka) and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

It remains to be seen if Flair bags another title win when she finally faces The Empress of Tomorrow.

What do you think of Charlotte's comment after receiving another title shot? Sound off in the comment section below.

