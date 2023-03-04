Charlotte Flair celebrates her title with a heartfelt gesture ahead of WWE SmackDown

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair shared her title with a small kid before tonight's show.

Flair is working hard to prepare for her match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. The two women squared off for the NXT Women's Title at WrestleMania 36. However, at the time, Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the championship.

The Queen returned for the final SmackDown of 2022, challenging Ronda Rousey for the title and quickly defeating her.

Meanwhile, The Eradicator won the women's Royal Rumble match in 2023. She started at number one, and outlasted 29 other women to earn her spot at WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, Charlotte Flair celebrated her title with a small kid that was heartwarming to see. The 36-year-old took to Twitter to thank the fan for the special day.

"Thank you for a special day! #SmackDown," she wrote.

Before losing to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last year, the champion was a heel. When Flair returned to the blue brand in December, she received a major pop from the audience, making it difficult to determine whether she was a babyface or a heel.

However, this gesture by The Queen makes her potentially lean towards being a babyface.

What did you think of Charlotte Flair's heartfelt gesture? Sound off in the comments section below.

