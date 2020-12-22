Charlotte Flair appeared on RAW Talk to discuss her return to Monday Night RAW. The Queen spoke about how she has cemented her legacy as a WWE Superstar and even made a bold claim. Flair claims to be the one and only Women's Grand Slam Champion.

Charlotte Flair recently made her return to the company, joining Asuka as her mystery partner at TLC, where she won the WWE Women's tag team titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The win made Flair a member of the exclusive group of Women's Grand Slam Champions, joining her partner Asuka, Bayley, and Sasha Banks. However, she claims to be the only Grand Slam Champion, having won the Divas Championship back in 2015.

"I had to remind people of everything I've done -- from main eventing WrestleMania to becoming a Grand Slam Champion, the only one and the real Grand Slam Champion. I have to remind people who I am. I just wanted them to go, 'Now, I remember that Charlotte Flair'." H/t Wrestling Inc

Charlotte Flair reveals which moment cemented her legacy in the WWE

Charlotte Flair currently holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships along with the RAW Women's Champion Asuka. Speaking about her partnership with Asuka, The Queen revealed that breaking The Empress of Tomorrow's streak at WrestleMania is the moment she believes cemented her legacy in WWE.

"When I beat Asuka's streak, it cemented my legacy. She had nothing to prove but I did. Seeing her consistently on top, I'm like 'I respect you.'" H/t Wrestling Inc

Charlotte Flair also shared the reason she chose to team up with Asuka. Flair said that she usually does not play well with others. However, if she chooses to tag with someone, she only chooses those she respects as her partner.

"I don't think I play with others but if there's a person I want to tag with, it might as well be with someone I respect." H/t Wrestling Inc

Charlotte Flair marked her return to RAW in a non-title tag match against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. However, earlier in the episode, it seemed as if Flair was alluding to her interest in the RAW Women's Championship. How will things play out between her and Asuka? Only time will tell.