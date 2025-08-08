WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair is well-renowned as The Queen. However, she recently gave the title to another popular star.The 39-year-old won her first title last weekend since her return from injury after more than a year's absence. Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE SummerSlam. This year's edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer was hosted by Grammy Award winner Cardi B.Earlier today, Charlotte took to her Instagram account to share a post with multiple images and clips from the SummerSlam weekend, including a picture of herself with Cardi B. In the caption, Flair noted that she got to meet the popular rapper, while referring to the latter as &quot;THEE QUEEN.&quot;&quot;ps I got to meet THEE QUEEN herself @iamcardib 🤩 👑 😍,&quot; Flair wrote.You can check out Charlotte Flair's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter failing to defeat Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41, Flair found an unlikely ally in Alexa Bliss. After teasing a potential feud between the two stars, the wrestling promotion paired them together and, as noted above, the duo went on to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss emerged victorious on the RAW following WWE SummerSlamAfter defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair and Alex Bliss put the titles on the line against The Judgment Day duo in a rematch on Monday Night RAW.The champions put forth a clinical performance in an engaging contest. The match ended with Alexa Bliss hitting Roxanne Perez with a Sister Abigail to secure a win and retain the Women's Tag Team Championship for her team.It will be interesting to see who challenges Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship following their triumph over the former champions in the rematch.