Charlotte Flair claims major name is “THEE QUEEN”

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:47 GMT
Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair is well-renowned as The Queen. However, she recently gave the title to another popular star.

Ad

The 39-year-old won her first title last weekend since her return from injury after more than a year's absence. Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE SummerSlam. This year's edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer was hosted by Grammy Award winner Cardi B.

Earlier today, Charlotte took to her Instagram account to share a post with multiple images and clips from the SummerSlam weekend, including a picture of herself with Cardi B. In the caption, Flair noted that she got to meet the popular rapper, while referring to the latter as "THEE QUEEN."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"ps I got to meet THEE QUEEN herself @iamcardib 🤩 👑 😍," Flair wrote.

You can check out Charlotte Flair's Instagram post below:

Ad

After failing to defeat Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41, Flair found an unlikely ally in Alexa Bliss. After teasing a potential feud between the two stars, the wrestling promotion paired them together and, as noted above, the duo went on to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss emerged victorious on the RAW following WWE SummerSlam

After defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair and Alex Bliss put the titles on the line against The Judgment Day duo in a rematch on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

The champions put forth a clinical performance in an engaging contest. The match ended with Alexa Bliss hitting Roxanne Perez with a Sister Abigail to secure a win and retain the Women's Tag Team Championship for her team.

It will be interesting to see who challenges Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship following their triumph over the former champions in the rematch.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications