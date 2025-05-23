  • home icon
Charlotte Flair claims she's scared of fellow WWE Superstar

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 23, 2025 18:38 GMT
Charlotte Flair is clearly scared (image via WWE)
Charlotte Flair is clearly scared (Image Credit WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female wrestlers of the current generation, but it seems that even The Queen has some wrestlers she is afraid of.

Ahead of Asuka's imminent WWE return, The Empress of Tomorrow has been posting on social media, and whilst many of her updates seem cryptic, her latest has led to a reaction from Charlotte Flair.

Asuka shared a post of her looking completely ripped whilst in a wrestling ring, which led to Charlotte commenting, "I'm scared Empress."

It's unclear what Charlotte means by this, since the two women are close friends on and off-screen and were once Women's Tag Team Champions together. Flair could be confessing that she is afraid of Asuka, or scared of the images that her brain has been producing recently.

Either way, it seems Flair has been taken aback by Asuka in recent months.

Will Asuka return to help Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown this week?

Kairi Sane returning alone on RAW this past week could have been a hint that Asuka will instead be on SmackDown, which would allow her to step into a storyline with Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte has admitted she&#039;s scared of Asuka [Image credit: Asuka&#039;s Instagram Post]
Charlotte has admitted she's scared of Asuka [Image credit: Asuka's Instagram Post]

The former WWE Women's Champion has been in numerous angles with Alexa Bliss in recent weeks, and if Bliss can get some backup from The Wyatt Sicks and actually gain revenge for Charlotte's attack on Lilly, then she could need some backup.

Flair and Asuka have worked together several times in their careers and have also faced off numerous times, including at WrestleMania 34. She would be the perfect person for a returning Asuka to face, since The Queen needs a huge boost following her WrestleMania loss, and it's become clear that she isn't going to get close to the Women's Championship on the blue brand.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
