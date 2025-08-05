Charlotte Flair claims she wants to be a mother; could do it alone

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair recently claimed that she wanted to be a mother. The Queen noted that she could do it alone if she had to.

The 39-year-old recently made an appearance on Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, where she spoke about several personal things. Flair opened up about the loss of her brother, her recent divorce, and the prospect of dating again.

Charlotte Flair also revealed that she wanted to be a mother. The veteran noted that although women have to confront a ticking clock, she was waiting for the right time. Flair added that she would not mind adopting a child and raising it on her own.

"I do want kids and what that looks like and how to do that. But I'm not going to put… I spent the entire year worried about it. Because it's, for us as women, it's time. There's a clock. There's a clock on your career, there's a clock on having kids, there's a clock. I'm like, 'No, it's going to be on my time.' And there's so many opportunities now. Like if I want to adopt, I'm going to adopt. And I'm not going to worry about how it's going to happen. It's just like I know I want to be a mother. I know I want to raise children, and if I have to do it alone, then so be it. Like I've done most of this alone," she said. [From 28:53 to 29:26]

You can check out the video below for Charlotte Flair's comments:

Charlotte Flair secured a massive win on WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair recently found an unlikely ally in Alexa Bliss. The duo defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxxane Perez at WWE SummerSlam to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Flair and Bliss faced the members of The Judgment Day in a rematch for the title line last night on RAW. The two teams traded blows in an engaging contest that ended with Little Miss Bliss flooring The Prodigy with a Sister Abigail to secure a win and retain the gold for her team.

Following the loss on RAW, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez might find themselves out of the title picture. It will be interesting to see who the WWE Women's Champions face next.

