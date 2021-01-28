Charlotte Flair comments on changing her WWE character like Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair has opened up on whether she would consider undergoing a similar character change to fellow WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss.

In recent months, Bliss has become one of WWE’s darkest characters after she aligned with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Charlotte Flair, in contrast, has performed as The Queen for her entire WWE main-roster run.

Metro’s Alistair McGeorge asked Charlotte Flair in a WWE media call whether she would be creatively intrigued by a huge change in character. She responded by revealing that she often thinks about making changes to her on-screen presentation.

“I think about that all the time. Like, what would that look like for me? It’s scary, right? Because the package of how I see my character, it’s so polished. It really would be… Is darker make-up and darker robes, is that a big enough switch?

“I can’t imagine not having the larger-than-life glamorous entrance, you know? That’s part of it. Once you go so far one way, it’s really hard going back the other, right? So is it subtle changes?”

Is Charlotte Flair a heel or babyface?

Charlotte Flair before her WrestleMania 36 match against Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair expanded on her thoughts about a possible change in persona by questioning whether her current character is a heel or a babyface.

The WrestleMania 35 main-eventer said she has not been “definitively good or definitively bad” for around two years. She added that her character is essentially, “I’m Charlotte Flair, take me or leave me.”

