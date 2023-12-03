Charlotte Flair is confident of her chances in singles match against long time rival on SmackDown

WWE star Charlotte Flair is ready for her match against Asuka next week on SmackDown.

The top babyfaces of the SmackDown Women's roster have been at odds with Damage CTRL for a while now. This past Friday on SmackDown, Bianca Belair picked up a huge win over Kairi Sane. Next week, in the wake of a successful WarGames outing, Charlotte Flair will be in action against The Empress of Tomorrow.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with The Queen backstage on SmackDown Lowdown. Charlotte mentioned that she has a lot of respect for Asuka, but that will not get in the way of their match next week.

She pointed out that she has always had the upper hand against the Damage CTRL member in singles encounters, and next week will be no different.

"You know, regardless of whether Asuka is with Damage CTRL or not, I have all the love and respect for Asuka. But at the end of the day, I still have her number. And when I'm in the ring with her, it's like iron sharpens iron. I don't know, I'm ready for the match." [From 3:32 - 3:50]

You can watch the full video here:

Charlotte Flair also spoke about the new Asuka

During the same conversation, Cathy asked Charlotte Flair about the new Asuka, who is now a part of Damage CTRL.

Charlotte made it clear that it didn't matter, even if the Empress of Tomorrow had embraced a new gimmick and attitude. She claimed she would still take down her long-time rival next week.

"Old Asuka, new Asuka. Flair vs. Asuka will be the same as it is with Flair coming out on top." [From 3:57 - 4:05]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Asuka can pick up the win over The Queen or if Charlotte retains her impressive record over the Japanese superstar.

Who are you rooting for next week on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.