Charlotte Flair confronted by major RAW star during her match against former champion on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair collided with Shotzi on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. During the match, she was confronted by her WrestleMania opponent, Rhea Ripley.

The Queen and The Eradicator are set to collide for the coveted SmackDown Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The RAW star earned the right to challenge for the title after she outlasted 29 other superstars in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January.

On SmackDown this week, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi started things off with a lock-up, but the champion overpowered her opponent. The green-haired superstar sent the 14-time champion flying with a hurricanrana, but was unable to get the pin.

Charlotte took her out with a big boot, and out came Rhea Ripley. She stood at ringside observing the bout, and had a staredown with Flair. The Queen sent Shotzi out of the ring with another big boot. Back in the ring, she delivered multiple chops before hitting a fallaway slam.

She then performed a devastating spear and locked her opponent in the Figure Eight to win the match via submission. After the match, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley came face-to-face in the ring. The Judgment Day member told her that at WrestleMania, she'll take the one thing that makes The Queen feel so important, the SmackDown Women's Title.

Charlotte then stated that Rhea will rip apart everyone that stands in her way except for her. She then left the ring.

