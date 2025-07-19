Charlotte Flair defeats Judgment Day member after unexpected interference from WWE veteran

Charlotte Flair competed against Raquel Rodriguez on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Her new tag team partner, Alexa Bliss, cost The Judgment Day member the match.Big Mami Cool hit The Queen with a few clotheslines but got taken down with a hurricanrana. Flair sent the champion to the floor and wiped her out with a crossbody. Roxanne Perez, who was ringside, tried to interfere, but Alexa Bliss chased her down.Raquel Rodriguez hit Charlotte Flair with a clothesline outside the ring and sent her face-first into the post. She then hit the WWE veteran with a few elbows in the corner, and Charlotte delivered a few chops to her opponent.Flair took down Raquel Rodriguez with a handspring clothesline and a suplex in the ring. She then went for a diving crossbody, but Raquel caught her and slammed her on the mat. The Judgment Day member tried to perform the Tejana Bomb, but Charlotte evaded it and hit a big boot.Roxanne Perez tried to interfere but got attacked by The Queen. Alexa Bliss unexpectedly attacked Raquel Rodriguez while the referee was distracted, which is a heel tactic. Charlotte Flair pinned Big Mami Cool to get the win.