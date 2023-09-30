Charlotte Flair defeats long-time rival on WWE SmackDown with Roman Reigns' move

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair collided with her longtime rival Bayley in a singles match. Before the bout started, The Queen got on the mic and asked The Role Model what had happened to her. She was happy being on the sidelines and carrying IYO SKY’s title when she was a member of the Four Horsewomen.

Flair also stated that after she wins, she would challenge The Genius of the Sky for the WWE Women's Championship. After the bell rang to kick off the match, Bayley hit Charlotte with a series of strikes. The latter went to the apron, and following an interference from Damage CTRL, she was sent to the floor by her opponent.

Back in the ring, Bayley hit Charlotte Flair with a sunset flip into the turnbuckles for a two-count. The Role Model hit the latter with a series of chops, and after she came off the ropes, she was caught with a Spear (a move popularized by Edge and Roman Reigns) by The Queen. She went for the cover and won the match via pinfall.

Bayley and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest female stars in WWE, and they always know how to perform well.

