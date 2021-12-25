Charlotte Flair defeats Toni Storm to retain WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

The storyline of Charlotte Flair treating Toni Storm like she was never a threat played itself out during their title match on SmackDown this week.

This week on the blue brand, Toni Storm challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship after weeks of animosity between the two. Storm recently defeated Flair in a #1 contenders match to earn a shot at the SmackDown Women's Title.

However, the challenger lost as The Queen reigned supreme to retain her title after countering a roll-up.

Toni Storm got emotional after the match as Flair stood tall to celebrate. Storm's main roster run has been booked poorly from the start. The former NXT star wasn't presented as a threat to Flair's title reign and, in the end, lost to The Queen.

What's next for Charlotte Flair in WWE?

Charlotte Flair has been at the top of the women's division ever since her return on RAW earlier this year. The Queen wasted no time in going after the top prize and challenged then-champion Rhea Ripley multiple times over the summer. Flair won the title at Money in the Bank.

The 13-time women's champion has been dominant since being drafted to the blue brand. However, Charlotte is yet to face one of her fiercest rivals, Sasha Banks.

A feud between the two was recently teased but took a back seat when Shotzi Blackheart attacked The Boss. Charlotte was then involved in a feud with Toni Storm.

With WrestleMania around the corner, WWE will need all the star power they can gather. Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks are currently two of the biggest stars on SmackDown.

