Charlotte Flair is slated to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville on the blue brand next week.

The two stars have been involved in an angle since The Queen made her return to WWE and captured the title last year by dethroning Ronda Rousey. Deville challenged Charlotte Flair for the title the following week in an impromptu match, which she lost.

They've also been involved in backstage brawls, as Sonya badly wants another opportunity at the gold. This past Monday night on RAW XXX, Charlotte was involved in an in-ring segment that led to an appearance by Bianca Belair.

Sonya Deville interrupted the two titleholders and ended up facing The EST of WWE in a singles match during the show.

On SmackDown this week, the night before the Royal Rumble event, Charlotte Flair told Adam Pearce during a backstage segment that she wanted to defend her title against Deville.

Pearce then made the match official for next week. If Sonya emerges victorious and wins the SmackDown Women's Championship, she could face the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match at WrestleMania 39.

