Charlotte Flair destroys WWE star in her first singles match in 15 months

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair defeated a 34-year-old star on Friday Night SmackDown in her first singles match in 15 months. The March 14 edition of the blue brand is currently underway at Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain.

The Queen and B-Fab got into a backstage spat last week to set up a singles clash. While it was the former Hit Row member's first singles contest since her loss to Piper Niven on January 17, the bout also marked Flair's first SmackDown match since she got injured on the December 18, 2023 edition of the blue brand.

Charlotte Flair dominated B-Fab for the majority of the match. Although the latter got some offense in between, Flair secured an easy win in the end. The 38-year-old ended the contest with the Figure Eight Leg Lock.

Flair refused to let go of her submission hold after the finish. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton entered the ring to make the safe. The Buffed Barbie got into a brawl with Charlotte. The two stars kept going at each other despite the security personnel trying to get things under control.

Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Queen will enter the ring looking to win her 15th world championship at The Showcase of The Immortals.

