"Everything happened when she turned on me" - Charlotte Flair on former Women's champ

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke about her storied rivalry with Becky Lynch, and the way that fans chant for Becky during her matches.

Charlotte Flair will be in for another challenge at SummerSlam when she faces Rhea Ripley and RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a triple threat match for the title. Going by the events that unfolded this week on RAW, where Ripley and A.S.H. ganged up on her, the Queen will have her hands full at Allegiant Stadium this Saturday.

In an interview with the LA Times, Flair spoke about her upcoming match at SummerSlam, having fans back in attendance, and Becky Lynch chants during her matches. Speaking of her fellow Horsewoman, Charlotte Flair admitted that it made sense for fans to chant for Becky because it all started a few years ago when Becky turned on her at SummerSlam.

“Given our history, and it’s been two years since our feud, everything happened when she turned on me at SummerSlam a couple of years ago," said Flair. "So, I think it’s natural for fans to do that and it doesn’t make sense to do it to anyone else. I like it because it allows me to play back with them. And I realize, if they aren’t reacting at all, that’s bad. It gives me a chance to play and have a cheeky line.”

WWE star Charlotte Flair discusses SummerSlam, Becky Lynch chants and social media trolls https://t.co/9mmz418TAH — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) August 19, 2021

Charlotte Flair speaks about her mindset before a match

Charlotte also shared insights into her psyche before a match. She revealed that there is a lot of nervous energy when she stands in gorilla position. "The Queen" explained that all the nervousness fades away whenever her music hits and she starts her walk down the ramp.

Flair shared her belief that a switch goes off when she walks to the ring, and this shift pushes her to be at her best during the match.

Catch up on the latest news on the road to SummerSlam in this video below

Seth Rollins speaks to Sportskeeda about that 'Dean Ambrose' comment right here. Check it out!

Edited by Colin Tessier