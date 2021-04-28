"I don't need to hold a championship to be the champion" - Charlotte Flair discusses her current role in WWE

Charlotte Flair is one of the most renowned WWE Superstars at the moment. She is a 13-time champion and is always at the forefront of the women's division.

Her accolades speak for themselves. She has achieved almost everything there is to achieve as a WWE Superstar and is at the top of her game.

Charlotte appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, where she discussed her current position on the roster:

"I don't want to diminish what the championships mean and I don't want to say [I'm] bigger, but I don't need to hold a championship to be a champion." Charlotte added, "You don't have to be a face of the division to hold the gold."

Heading into WrestleMania 37, Flair was set to challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship, but the match was canceled. Charlotte took some time off, which meant she had to miss this year's WrestleMania event.

The RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania took place between Rhea Ripley and Asuka. As a result, Ripley defeated Asuka at The Show of Shows and picked up her first title win on the WWE main roster.

Charlotte Flair last held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Asuka and Charlotte with the Women's Tag Team Championship

Last year, Charlotte had to take some time off from WWE for almost six months. She returned to WWE at the TLC event in December as Asuka's surprise tag team partner.

During the said pay-per-view, Asuka and Charlotte managed to win the Women's Tag Team Championships from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

However, Charlotte soon got occupied in a feud with Lacey Evans and her father Ric Flair, which resulted in Asuka and Charlotte dropping the belts back to Jax and Baszler a month later.

Now that Charlotte finds herself back in the title picture, she might be able to edge even closer to her father's 16-time World Championship record. Let us know your thoughts on Charlotte Flair's WWE future in the comments section below.