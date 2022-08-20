"You have two alphas who don't see eye to eye" - Charlotte Flair discusses her relationship with major WWE star

Mult-time champion Charlotte Flair has opened up about her current relationship with her longtime rival, Becky Lynch.

The two stars have history together going all the way back to their time in NXT. They are part of the 4 Horsewomen of WWE along with Sasha Banks and Bayley. Four years ago today at SummerSlam 2018, Lynch attacked The Queen after she pinned Carmella to capture the SmackDown Women's Title. This changed the trajectory of her career and gave birth to her popular "The Man" character.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Charlotte Flair stated that she and Becky Lynch both want to be at the top, and they're two alphas who aren't on the same page.

"You have two women that want to be the best. Like, there's no other way to put it. I want to be the best, she wants to be the best. And, natural courses of life, she got married, had a baby. I met Manny (Andrade El Idolo) on the road, maybe we were each other's crushes at one point. But now it's she wants to be the best, I want to be the best. You have two alphas who don't see eye to eye," said Flair. (0:05-0:38)

Charlotte Flair says dropping the gold during the title exchange with Becky Lynch was an accident

During last year's WWE Draft, Becky Lynch, the then-SmackDown Women's Champion, was drafted to the red brand while Charlotte Flair, the RAW Women's Champion, was drafted to the blue brand. As a result, both women had to swap their titles.

During the segment, however, The Queen dropped her title on the mat before The Man could grab a hold of it. Her actions received a lot of backlash from fans and people within the company.

Charlotte Flair explained on Broken Skull Sessions that she did not go off-script during the segment.

"You've got two women. They wanna be the best, they wanna be in that top spot. I wish I could sit here and tell you, I did it on purpose but if people need me to be that bad guy, I'll be that bad guy. Things happen on-screen. I would never go on a scripted television show and purposely do something on purpose," said Flair.

Both Lynch and Charlotte are currently on a hiatus, though The Queen is expected to return to WWE soon. Big Time Becks is currently out of action after sustaining an injury at SummerSlam this year.

