Charlotte Flair drops 4 horsewomen reference on NXT return; teases going after Giulia

Last night on WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair promised she would be on NXT. Tonight, she did not disappoint, as she returned to her "home," and dropped a four-horsewomen reference, while also teasing a match with Giulia.

As the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble, The Queen has her pick of champions. She could go after Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, Rhea Ripley on RAW, or Giulia on NXT.

Tonight, she came out to confront Giulia, but The Beautiful Madness wasn't alone in the ring. With NXT Vengeance Day just around the corner, the NXT Women's Champion had a summit with her opponents, Roxanne Perez and Bayley.

They were in the midst of a heated conversation when Charlotte Flair's music hit. The 17-time WWE champion acknowledged all three women, including Bayley, when she had the NXT Universe lift four fingers in honor of their unofficial backstage group, the Four Horsewomen.

She then proceeded to inform Giulia that regardless of which title she chose to go after at WrestleMania, one thing is certain. She will be walking out as champion.

Charlotte Flair's intentions were made pretty clear. But before anything else could happen, Cora Jade attacked both Giulia and Bayley from behind with a kendo stick and nearly got her hands on Perez as well. A truly chaotic scene, and all Flair did was look on.

