Charlotte Flair earns new record for 2022 Royal Rumble

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair reached another milestone last night at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Charlotte entered the Rumble to create history and win the match. She announced that she was doing this so that she could choose her own opponent at WrestleMania.

However, she did not win the Rumble match as she was the last woman to be eliminated by eventual winner Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte had the most number of eliminations in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match. She eliminated five other women on her way to the top two in the Rumble match.

This included the likes of Aliyah, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Charlotte also holds the record for the overall highest number of eliminations in the women's Royal Rumble at a total of 15.

Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated woman in the history of WWE.

Back in 2020, Charlotte won the women's Royal Rumble after entering the match at number 17. She lasted for a total of over 26 minutes and eliminated four women to win the match.

This year, the Queen could not make it a double as she was in the final two with the returning Ronda Rousey. The Queen pushed into overdrive in the final stages of the match, eliminating four of the final five women.

Charlotte then went for Rousey, attempting to plant her with a big boot, but Rousey caught her and pushed her over the top rope to register her first Royal Rumble win.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte for a title match at WrestleMania? Or will the Baddest Woman on the Planet reignite her rivalry with RAW Women's Champion Big Time Becks?

