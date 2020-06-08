Charlotte Flair explains why Bayley's heel turn was a 'tricky situation' backstage

The Role Model Bayley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion

Bayley and Sasha Banks recently won the Women's Tag Team Championships

Bayley and Banks

Charlotte Flair recently lost the coveted NXT Women's Championship at NXT Takeover: In Your House. The Queen had to defend her Championship in a three-way match against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai with the Japanese Superstar managing to win. Speaking to The Daily Star, Charlotte Flair opened up about her dynamics with Bayley and how she has evolved over the years.

Flair stated that Bayley getting the opportunity to evolve and being on camera with her real-life best friend Sasha Banks has given her layers to the character. Charlotte also praised Bayley, saying that it is good to see her get the ball and run with it.

But, from afar and as an outsider looking in, it has been great to see her take the ball and run with it, because I don’t know that it is a natural fit for her. It is coming across that way and it’s great.

Charlotte Flair also talked about why Bayley turning heel was a tricky situation:

Before I moved to RAW, we travelled together on live events and tours when they’d just turned her as a bad guy. We were like ‘well this is a tricky situation!’ because I’m like ‘what makes me a good guy, just because you turned bad?’ Figuring that out together was such a learning experience. She has more experience than I do if you look at the bigger picture, because she had prior work before WWE. (H/t: WrestlingHeadlines)

She further added that they did a good job of working together in those first matches, tours and live events.

I took that circumstance and she took what she was given.. it was maybe just a good introduction to that. It made us both want to work harder, and now she’s [come on] leaps and bounds.

Bayley is currently a double Champion on SmackDown - holding the SmackDown Women's Championship as well as the Women's Tag Team Championships with Sasha Banks. It will be interesting to see if WWE decide to end Bayley's heel turn by having The Boss turn on her or if it will be Sasha Banks who might turn face soon when the duo eventually splits.