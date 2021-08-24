Charlotte Flair explains her rude gesture to defend Rhea Ripley at Money In The Bank

Last month, at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Charlotte Flair beat Rhea Ripley to win her 11th Women's Championship in WWE. During their match, when fans began chanting for Becky Lynch, Flair flipped them off and recently explained the reason behind her actions on an episode of Oral Sessions.

Charlotte and Ripley have had a heated rivalry since their first match at WrestleMania last year. At the Show of Shows, The Queen beat Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship.

It sparked one of the greatest feuds in the women's division of late and the two have battled for the NXT Championship and the WWE RAW Women's Championship on multiple occasions since then.

Charlotte Flair was recently a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions. She spoke about her match against Rhea Ripley at Money In The Bank, her relationship with Becky Lynch and why she thinks fans chanted The Man's name to get under her skin.

Charlotte knows a little bit of sign language so here's to ya! #WWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/vMrW4NdFEc — NoDQ.com: #WWE #Summerslam news (@nodqdotcom) July 19, 2021

Speaking about her match against Ripley at Money In The Bank, the current RAW Women's Champion discussed the Lynch chants and why she flipped off the fans.

"After the match, I'm walking to Gorilla and I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, I gave them the bird. Am I going to get in trouble?' They p****d me off. It really p****d me off," Flair said. "I've got Rhea Ripley. First big pay-per-view and I get it, everyone is excited to have Becky back. I'm excited to have Becky back.

"You guys went from chanting 'Becky' to 'This is awesome.' If you know what I'm capable of, show the respect up front. I'm usually cookie-cutter, black and white, happy Monday, happy Tuesday. In that moment, I felt it and was like, 'let me steal the show with Rhea Ripley because I know she's that good. Don't disrespect her.' I'm used to it and can take the beating." (h/t Fightful)

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's rivalry post-MITB

On the episode of WWE RAW after Money In The Bank, Charlotte and Ripley faced off in a rematch. The Queen got herself disqualified that night when she hit Ripley with the title. After the match, Ripley hit Flair with the Riptide, leaving her defenseless.

Nikki A.S.H., who had won the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase the previous night, made her way to the ring, cashing in her contract. She then hit Flair with a diving cross-body block to win the RAW Women's Championship.

While Nikki was champion, she battled with Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair on multiple occasions, finally losing her title after a month to The Queen at SummerSlam.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Alex Turk