Charlotte Flair expresses her desire to face 35-year-old WWE Superstar in a bigger stage

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is currently out of action due to an injury. However, that didn't stop her from talking about wanting to face Bianca Belair in a big stadium match.

Both The Queen and The EST are two of the best female wrestlers in the business, who became the torch bearer for all the women of the industry. Although they've come face to face several times inside the squared circle, they haven't had an opportunity to face each other in a bigger stadium.

Speaking on the WWE World Panel during the WrestleMania week, Flair mentioned that she would like to face The EST of WWE on a much grander stage someday in the future. She continued as she heaped praise on Belair as well as Tiffany Stratton for her immense talent.

"I really want that one-on-one moment with Bianca Belair. I really do. After Bianca, give it for Tiffany. I could not be more proud of her. Seeing her, watching her from home, watching her in Australia. She owns it. She’s going to be a big deal. First, Bianca and I, our history, her athleticism, I respect her so much as a talent. Bianca is the first opponent I would like to have a big stadium show with." [H/T- Fightful]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair commented on Cody Rhodes' massive win

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair commented on Cody Rhodes' historic win at the WrestleMania XL Premium Live Event.

While speaking in an interview with ESPN, The Queen stated that it is just the beginning of the story of The American Nightmare. She further compared Rhodes to Paul Heyman and mentioned how despite all the hurdles he was able to overcome and stand tall.

She detailed:

"I really think his story is just beginning. He’s exactly where he should be. The biggest takeaway is that Cody was here. He went away, he came back. Kind of like Paul Heyman’s speech at the Hall of Fame -- People kept telling him, ‘No, no,’ or things kept failing. That never wavered his confidence. Cody is a testament to knowing your worth."

It would be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair gets an opportunity to face Belair at a bigger stage.

