"People get critical of outside talent coming in" - Charlotte Flair on part-time talent stealing the spotlight

WWE Superstar and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has addressed the criticism surrounding part-time wrestlers taking full-time performers' spot on the card.

Charlotte Flair is scheduled to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. The former UFC Champion's place in the marquee match has raised the argument that part-time performers are stealing the spotlight from full-time talent.

In a recent interview with Graham GSM Matthews for Bleacher Report, Charlotte stated how she believes that Ronda and other external talents coming into WWE only further aid in getting eyes on their product.

“Sometimes people get critical of outside talent coming in, but she wants to be a part of what we’ve done here, that should make you feel good, and she does bring more eyeballs to people who aren’t necessarily familiar with the product, like Total Divas.” said Flair. “Total Divas brought outside viewers and that’s great for us,” she added. “I want Bad Bunny to come back! He was incredible. It’s an entertainment show. That’s what we do!” H/T Bleacher Report

Charlotte's title defense against Ronda Rousey is arguably one of the most important matches of her career.

Charlotte Flair, on her worse title reigns

As one of WWE's four horsewomen, Charlotte helped change how fans see women as performers in the ring.

During her wrestling career, Flair has carved out an iconic name for herself, capturing a total of 14 world championships. The Queen's world title tally is three shy of overtaking her father Ric Flair's record-setting total.

Despite the accomplishments, Charlotte believes that some of her championship reigns have failed to live up to the hype.

“There’s a lot of title runs I’m not proud of just because I didn’t do anything with it, but when you look at it, it’s multiple feuds with multiple women that I dropped the title to,” she said. “One of my favorite matches of all time was a main event on Raw where I dropped the title to Bayley in 2017. With where I’m at today, it’s not that they don’t like the good, they just don’t like the best. There’s a quote I look at, that’s not exactly it. But I must be doing something right to always be talked about: good, bad or indifferent.” H/T Bleacher Report

Charlotte Flair's heated rivalry with Ronda Rousey involving the SmackDown Women's Championship will culminate at WrestleMania on Saturday, April 02, 2022.

