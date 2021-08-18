"It crushed me" - Charlotte Flair on how she felt missing WrestleMania 37

Charlotte Flair has revealed it was very hard for her to miss WrestleMania this year.

While on the road to WrestleMania 37, Charlotte Flair got Covid. Fearing she wouldn't be ready to compete in time for the show, WWE replaced Flair with Rhea Ripley in the match against Asuka at the company's biggest event of the year.

Charlotte Flair was the latest guest on Cut To It, featuring Steve Smith Sr. to discuss all things WWE. When the subject of Flair missing this year's WrestleMania came up, she admitted that it crushed her when WWE replaced her on the show.

"Your fellow co-workers feel bad, but at the same time, it's a spot that's open," Charlotte Flair said. "It's an opportunity. I missed WrestleMania this year due to Covid, I got it in March, and they were nervous that I wouldn't be okay for WrestleMania in Tampa, so they immediately took me out and replaced me with another girl. It crushed me. I work every year for WrestleMania. It is our Super Bowl and the show I've always shined the most on."

Charlotte Flair believes it all works out in the end

Charlotte Flair believes the situation comes full circle when it comes to the rest of the roster because her removal led to someone else getting an opportunity.

"When they replaced me, you know (another girl) is thinking, 'I'm sorry and sad Charlotte has Covid...but now I'm going to WrestleMania.' It all comes full circle," Charlotte Flair continued. "If something doesn't happen, it's a break for the opponent that gets to come in. It all works out."

What do you make of Charlotte Flair's comments? Do you think WWE was too quick to replace her? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

