Charlotte Flair finally breaks silence on serious issues with Tiffany Stratton; apologizes but with a twist

Charlotte Flair is not staying quiet about what happened last week with Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown. The star has taken a shot at the Women's Champion again and apparently apologized.

On SmackDown last week, Charlotte and Tiffany stood across the ring from each other. This came after Flair appeared to go off script on Stratton and leave her confused about what was happening, and things quickly went off the rails with both stars taking shots at one another. Stratton then brought up Flair's divorce publicly and referenced her three failed marriages.

Charlotte Flair would reply by saying that Stratton's real-life partner Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs, but Stratton had already rolled out of the ring by then. Multiple reports have emerged about the chaos surrounding the situation, stating that they each had gone off-script, and both the stars were being blamed backstage.

Charlotte Flair has now taken to X/Twitter to break her silence on the matter, commenting on how her trauma was brought up on live television, meaning the divorce. She then went on to take a shot at Tiffany Stratton and the Chicago crowd, pretending that she owed them an apology, only to apologize for calling the Chicago crowd "smart":

"After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I'd like to take this opportunity to clear the air. I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize."

Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton is set for WrestleMania

Heading into the match at WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton is the Women's Champion. Charlotte Flair returned and won the Royal Rumble to immediately get a shot at the title, and is heading into the show as the favorite to win the match.

However, with this real-life heat between the two stars and both of them going off-script, there's a lot more attention on the match now than there was before.

The upcoming two episodes of the blue brand will continue the build to The Show of Shows, and fans will have to stay tuned to find out what happens next.

