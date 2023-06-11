Charlotte Flair has five-word reaction to fan showing her the middle finger on Twitter

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has responded to an irate fan who showed her the middle finger on Twitter following her big return.

The Queen made her return on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. She was immediately put into the title picture after returning to the blue brand, and as expected, fans weren't happy at all.

One fan took to Twitter to express their anger over Charlotte Flair getting an immediate title shot against Asuka by showing her the middle finger. The fan in question posted a middle finger emoji directed at Flair.

The Queen noticed the tweet and responded to the fan with the following message:

"I will pray for you 🙏🏻"

This isn't the first time that Charlotte Flair has targeted Asuka

Flair and Asuka have faced off on various occasions in the past. Back in early 2019, The Empress of Tomorrow was the SmackDown Women's Champion, and fans were excited to see her defend her belt at WrestleMania 35.

In a massive surprise, Charlotte faced Asuka in a random title match on the March 26 episode of SmackDown and won the belt, much to fans' disappointment. Flair went on to defend the belt in a Triple Threat match in the main event of WrestleMania 35 and lost it to Becky Lynch.

Asuka ended up competing in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and failed to win the free-for-all.

Flair's title reigns have been heavily criticized by fans over the years. Many fans believe that WWE has been booking The Queen to win titles in a hurry to make sure she surpasses Ric Flair and John Cena's record of 16 world titles.

Charlotte Flair has won 16 singles titles in WWE and is just one title win away from breaking the record.

