Charlotte Flair gets criticized for supporting #NaomiDeservesBetter; Flair's reply to haters

Charlotte Flair has been criticized as a product of nepotism by many members of the Pro-Wrestling community. Many people believe that the reason behind her push is her father's connections in the WWE. Recently, The Queen again garnered flak after she supported the #NaomiDeservesBetter movement earlier today.

Charlotte Flair on #NaomiDeservesBetter

After this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe was unhappy about Naomi losing her match against Lacey Evans. Right after the show, the WWE fans made sure that their voices were heard and generated a new hashtag that exploded on Twitter.

The #NaomiDesrvesBetter hashtag has gotten the attention of many WWE fans and Superstars. Charlotte Flair came out in support of the movement when she Tweeted about it.

Charlotte Flair's tweet garnered some flak from a fan, but The Queen gave the fan a fitting reply in a matter of minutes.

Oh my gosh! I hadn’t thought of that!! I could just tell them to change it!



As long as I have them on the phone, who should I ask them to make tag champs? Universal?



Stupid ass. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 18, 2020

Charlotte Flair was last seen in a WWE ring a few weeks back when she lost to Asuka in a match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Before her match with Asuka, The Queen confronted Nia Jax. Jax injured Charlotte Flair's shoulder and wrote her out of WWE TV with a storyline injury. As of this writing, there is no timeline for Charlotte Flair's return.

As for Naomi, last week, she, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, and Tamina participated in a Karaoke Showdown. Naomi won the competition but was attacked by Lacey Evans right after. The attack led to a match between the two Superstars that ended in no-contest when all four women began a brawl in the ring.

This week, Naomi faced Lacey Evans in a Singles Match. The Sassy Southern Belle beat Naomi in the match, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy that gave birth to the #NaomiDeservesBetter movement.

During her run in the WWE, Naomi has won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions. She had also won the inaugural Women's Battle Royal. In the past, many trending hashtag movements have forced WWE to change its plans to give the WWE Universe what it wants. Will #NaomiDeservesBetter be another such movement?